© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Coast Guard outlines new strategy, action plan for Great Lakes

Michigan Radio | By Sarah Cwiek
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Don Detloff
/
U.S. Coast Guard

The Coast Guard district responsible for the Great Lakes has released a new Maritime Strategy for the next few years — and, for the first time, an action plan to help implement it.

Some items in the plan have long been part of the agency’s mission to promote maritime stewardship, security, and safety.

But others reflect emerging concerns. That includes a new focus on cybersecurity preparedness, especially at the region’s ports.

Lieutenant Phillip Gurtler is with the Coast Guard’s Ninth District, which covers the Great Lakes and the Saint Lawrence Seaway. He said the region hasn’t faced any major cyber threats or attacks yet, but the agency wants to be prepared.

“There's a lot of commerce that's coming through the Great Lakes, and some of these port facilities, because they're becoming so automated, that’s some of the difficulties that we're starting to starting to face,” Gurtler said.

Others focus on ensuring that Great Lakes shipping can continue, with the plan calling for the Coast Guard to improve its Aids to Navigation system that guides commercial traffic across the Lakes. And Gurtler said even though Great Lakes ice cover is at near-historic lows so far this winter, improving ice-breaking capabilities is still a main focus — and that goes beyond keeping commercial shipping going.

“We're trying to keep it as open as possible. And we're also in the search and rescue of 'boat was going and they got stuck.' We'll call the icebreaker out to actually break free that other vessel,” Gurtler said.

Gurtler said the Ninth District currently only has one dedicated icebreaker, but has other vessels that can also serve that purpose if needed.
Tags
Politics & Government Great LakesU.S. Coast Guard
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Radio in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content
  • Stephen Flynn says a disaster at the Port of Los Angeles, seen here just before dawn, would likely have a wide-ranging ripple effect on the economy.
    Former Coast Guard Official: Ports Unprepared
    Steve Inskeep
    America is unprepared for the next big catastrophe, whether it's like Sept. 11 or like Hurricane Katrina, the author of a new book says. Stephen Flynn, a former Coast Guard commander, says ports like the giant facility in Los Angeles, are especially vulnerable to attacks or natural disasters.