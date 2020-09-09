 EPA completes another phase of cleanup at Michigan Superfund site | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

EPA completes another phase of cleanup at Michigan Superfund site

By 2 hours ago
  • Velsicol Chemical operated on the banks of the Pine River in St. Louis, Michigan from 1938 to 1978. It was the site of the infamous PBB mixup. The entire plant was buried in place and now it's leaking.
    Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency finished the second phase of a new method for chemical pollution cleanup at a Superfund site in St. Louis, Michigan.

This site is 52 acres where the Velsicol Chemical plant once stood. It manufactured DDT, polybrominated biphenyls (PBBs), and chlorobenzene among other toxic chemicals. 

It’s located along the Pine River. The contamination forced St. Louis to get its water from another source. (See Michigan Radio's past coverage of the Velsicol Superfund site here.)

The new cleanup method at the site is called thermal treatment. It heats up groundwater and the chemicals in it to the boiling point and captures the vapor.

Tom Alcamo is the EPA’s project manager for the Velsicol cleanup. He notes that water by itself weighs about eight pounds a gallon.

“The contaminants we're recovering weigh over 17 pounds a gallon. And so these materials are a dense, heavily contaminated material. And it continues to provide a source for groundwater contamination. So in the long run, this will help with the groundwater treatment system that will have to be put in place in the future,” Alcamo said.

This is the second phase of the thermal treatment project. It captured 180,000 pounds of contaminants. In the first phase, 56,000 pounds of the pollutants were retrieved. This fall, preparation for a third phase of the thermal treatment will begin.

After that phase is complete, the EPA will starting pumping water out of the ground and strip the chemicals out. It’s commonly called “pump and treat.” That cleanup will take many more years.

So far, more than $200 million dollars in federal and state tax dollars have been spent to cleanup pollution from the bankrupt chemical company’s plant site.

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.

Tags: 
Velsicol
Velsicol's Toxic Legacy
superfund

Related Content

EPA and St. Louis residents work together on effort to clean up former chemical plant

By May 17, 2018
Courtesy of Jane Keon

In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant.

Climate change could cause toxic sites in Michigan to release dangerous chemicals

By Nov 25, 2019
Velsicol Chemical operating on the banks of the Pine River in St. Louis, Michigan.
Pine River Citizen Superfund Task Force

According to a report by the federal Government Accountability Office, 60% of Superfund sites nationwide are threatened by floods, wildfires, and hurricanes that are becoming worse due to climate change.

In Michigan, twenty toxic sites are at a high risk of spreading due to increased flooding. The sites are scattered across the state, but most are located near former industrial hubs, including the Velsicol Chemical Company in St. Louis

Here’s what you need to know about the toxic ooze found in Madison Heights

By Jan 14, 2020
green ooze
Michigan Dept. of Transportation

On December 20, a neon green slime was discovered leaking onto I-696 in Madison Heights. 