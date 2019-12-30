 EPA heats soil to boil away underground contamination at superfund site | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

EPA heats soil to boil away underground contamination at superfund site

By 12 hours ago
  • Drilling during thermal system treatment installation at the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund site in the town of St. Louis, Michigan.
    Drilling during thermal system treatment installation at the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund site in the town of St. Louis, Michigan.
    U.S. Environmental Protection Agency

The ground is getting warmer at one of the state’s most contaminated sites.

The Environmental Protection Agency is using a process called thermal remediation to heat the soil and remove harmful chemicals at the Velsicol Chemical Corp. Superfund site in the town of St. Louis.

"The process is fascinating really," says Jane Keon of the Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force.

TIMELINE: Velsicol Chemical leaves large toxic footprint in the "Middle of the Mitten"

The process will boil the chemicals so the EPA can trap the vapors.

“The process is fascinating really,” says Jane Keon, a longtime member of the Pine River Superfund Citizen Task Force. “It brings up both liquids and gases that are full of contaminants. And then they have an onsite treatment plant right there.”

The EPA posted a video online to explain the process:

Underground temperatures at the site are tracked in real time and posted online.

Thermal remediation on one part of the site was completed earlier this year. Work will continue in the coming year.

“It’ll never be clean soil again,” Keon says. “But as far as protecting both humans and wildlife, we will be getting to a better place.”

Tags: 
St. Louis
Velsicol
PBB
DDT
EPA
thermal remediation

Related Content

TIMELINE: Velsicol Chemical leaves large toxic footprint in the "Middle of the Mitten"

By Dec 19, 2014
The site of the former Velsicol Chemical Corporation in St. Louis is going to take a long time to clean up.
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

The city of St. Louis, Michigan would much rather be talked about as the geographic center of the Lower Peninsula.

Instead, there's a lot of focus on the legacy of pollution here.

The story of Velsicol Chemical in St. Louis, Michigan is quite complicated. 

EPA and St. Louis residents work together on effort to clean up former chemical plant

By May 17, 2018
Courtesy of Jane Keon

In 1973, a plant owned by Velsicol Chemical made a mistake and shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant.

What's the fate of one of the largest pollution cleanup projects in Michigan?

By Jan 26, 2017
The Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis, Michigan.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

 

There are a lot of former industrial sites in Michigan that need to be cleaned up. The pollution left behind in one town in the middle of Michigan is particularly bad. The Velsicol Chemical Company (known as Michigan Chemical up until 1976) produced a lot of toxic chemicals in St. Louis, Michigan.

 

Researchers find serious health effects from toxic PBB mix-up in Michigan

By Dec 15, 2014
Photo courtesy of Emory University

    

More than 40 years ago, Michigan’s food supply was contaminated. People’s health is being affected, even now.

All this week, we’re looking at the ripple effects left behind by the company that made that tragic mistake.

In 1973, the Michigan Chemical Corporation shipped a toxic flame retardant chemical to a livestock feed plant instead of a nutritional supplement. The chemical is called polybrominated biphenyl, or PBB. It took about a year to discover the accident. 

Michigan's toxic 1973 PBB food contamination associated with more health effects

By Oct 5, 2017
The Velsicol Superfund sites in St. Louis, Michigan.
Kaye LaFond / Michigan Radio

Researchers find there could be more health effects lingering decades after a toxic contamination of Michigan’s food supply.

Birds are dying in central Michigan from decades-old DDT pollution

By Dec 16, 2014
An ailing robin fledging in Teri Kniffen's yard in St. Louis, Michigan in June of 2013. Some of the highest levels of DDT ever recorded in bird livers and brains were found in this neighborhood.
Teri Kniffen

All this week we're bringing you stories about the chemical company responsible for the PBB tragedy in Michigan. Michigan Chemical accidentally contaminated the state’s food supply in the 1970s, but the legacy of that company is still very much with us today.

Michigan Chemical – which later became Velsicol Chemical – made more than just PBB, and it left these toxic chemicals behind in St. Louis, Michigan.

One woman insists something is wrong with the birds