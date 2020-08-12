 Manure spreading at the center of dispute between farm groups and EGLE | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

Manure spreading at the center of dispute between farm groups and EGLE

By 1 hour ago

Without proper grass buffers, manure spread on a farm field can be washed into streams and rivers. (file photo)
Credit Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Farm groups are using a two-pronged approach to stop the state from changing the rules for spreading manure. The Michigan Farm Bureau, large livestock farmers (Confined Animal Feeding Operations CAFOs), and several farm groups are suing the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). The same groups in May appealed changes to pollution permits dealing with spreading livestock manure on farm fields.

EGLE updates pollution permits every five years. This time the update to the permit which allows spreading manure on crop fields put more restrictions on where, how much, and when manure could be put on fields.

“We made changes because of what we've seen in the field to better protect the water quality for the citizens of the state,” said EGLE Environmental Quality Specialist Bruce Washburn. He says too much manure has been getting into streams and rivers, especially in the winter months as fields thaw.

“We continually see large run-off events when we get melt in those months,” Washburn said.

The state also wants to make sure if manure goes to other farms, those farms are also following practices to protect water such as grass buffers.

“My clients are very concerned about being good environmental stewards, but they're also very concerned about having a livelihood,” said Michael Patwell, the attorney representing the farmers and farm groups.

The farmers say they appealed the changes EGLE made because they say they’re over-burdensome.

“Those conditions are going to make it very difficult to produce food and grow things here in Michigan,” Patwell said.

He added the suit filed in the Court of Claims earlier this month alleges that EGLE exceeded its authority in making the changes without following administrative rules.

"There's a process that requires the government before it initiates and mandates, conditions that really could put our local farmers at a serious disadvantage, that they go through a cost benefit analysis," Patwell added. 

The farmers say this is about risking food production in Michigan.

EGLE says this is about risking water quality.

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.

Tags: 
manure
CAFO
egle
michigan department of environment great lakes and energy

Related Content

Drowning in manure

By Jack Lessenberry May 25, 2017
Free Use Photos / Flickr, http://michrad.io/1LXrdJM

I want to warn you that today, I’m going to be talking about poop. Specifically, more than 3.3 billion gallons of it a year, all of it produced in Michigan by what are euphemistically called “Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations,” or CAFOs.

Many of us call them “Factory Farms” instead. They are places where animals are crowded in what are anything but humane conditions to be fattened as quickly as possible for slaughter, or if they are cows, drained of their milk.

But beyond animal cruelty, what I’m concerned about is our drinking water. Three years ago, toxic algal blooms in Lake Erie left the water unsafe to drink for a few days.

State cracking down on manure pollution

By May 4, 2015
Mark Brush / Michigan Radio

Large animal farms will no longer be allowed to give or sell excess manure to smaller farms between the months of January and March.

Brad Wurfel is with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.  He says the larger farms know not to do this, but sometimes the smaller farms will spread the manure on frozen, snow-covered fields. 

Court of Appeals rules against Michigan CAFO operators

By Mar 30, 2011
(USGS)

Large factory farms have lost a major court case in the Michigan Court of Appeals. The case involves farming operations with hundreds, sometimes thousands of animals. They are often called CAFOs, or Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations.

The appellate court upheld a lower court ruling that the state could require large confined animal feeding operations to get pollution discharge permits before opening. Farm groups challenged the state rule insisting they should only need a permit after releasing manure causing water pollution.  But today, the three judge panel disagreed:

We conclude that the DEQ was fully authorized to require CAFOs to either (1) seek and obtain an (federal) permit (irrespective of whether they actually discharge pollutants), or (2) satisfactorily demonstrate that they have no potential to discharge.  The circuit court  properly denied plaintiffs’ motion for summary disposition and granted summary disposition in favor of the DEQ.

Ann Wiowode  is the director of the Michigan chapter of the Sierra Club. She welcomes this week’s ruling. 

 “That is essential in insuring they’re not allowed to begin operation and potentially pollute the water  without going through proper review.”

But while she welcomes the decision, Wiowode says more work is needed to protect Michigan from water pollution connected to agriculture. 

 “We think the regulations are still too weak.  And based on our experience, the permits themselves have many things that could be improved.”   

The Michigan Farm Bureau expressed disappointment with the decision.