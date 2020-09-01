 Proposed settlement in 1,4 Dioxane contamination of groundwater around Ann Arbor | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

Proposed settlement in 1,4 Dioxane contamination of groundwater around Ann Arbor

By 1 hour ago

Credit Scio Residents for Safe Water

Between 1966 and 1986 a manufacturing plant owned by Gelman Sciences used a chemical called 1,4 Dioxane. Today, ground water is contaminated by that chemical. While there have been previous court agreements on cleanup, a fourth amendment has been proposed to require stricter cleanup levels, and more monitoring wells to track the underground plume of Dioxane.

“Another key provision of the proposed agreement is a significant increase in remediation activity, approximately doubling what's called pump and treat extraction from the area,” said Scott Dean, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

He says if that doesn’t work and private wells are contaminated, there are "contingencies in place to extend municipal water where necessary if the plume does move in excess of this new criteria.”

The agency will hold an online meeting for public comments on September 14th.

The City of Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, the county’s Health Department, Scio Township, and the Huron River Watershed Council will have a vote on the proposal. Those governments have established a repository of the proposed settlement documents here

Want to support reporting like this? Consider making a gift to Michigan Radio today.

Tags: 
dioxane
Dioxane plume

Related Content

EPA involvement many years off for Ann Arbor's Gelman plume cleanup

By Jan 16, 2020
gelman plume
Caroline Llanes / Michigan Radio

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) held a community meeting last night to address concerns about the contamination of Ann Arbor’s groundwater by a dioxane plume.

Gelman Sciences, a now defunct company, is responsible for the contamination of the groundwater with a chemical called 1,4 dioxane. Gelman had been assisting with cleanup through extraction wells in 2019, but the plume continues to spread closer and closer to the Huron River, the source of Ann Arbor’s drinking water.

Ann Arbor residents demand full cleanup of dioxane, but it may not be legally possible

By Aug 30, 2017
UPDATED version
Scio Residents for Safe Water

More than 130 people who live in Ann Arbor and neighboring townships attended a town hall about the city's dioxane-tainted groundwater Wednesday night.

The plume of contaminated water has been spreading from the former Pall Gelman plant on Wagner Road for decades. 

Over the years, Ann Arbor has had to shut down one of its city wells after detectable levels of the suspected carcinogen was found in them, and a number of homes in Scio Township had to be taken off well water and connected to Ann Arbor's water system because dioxane got into their wells. 

Ann Arbor city council votes to intervene in 1,4 dioxane plume court case

By Virginia Gordan Nov 2, 2016
the plume, 1,4 dioxane
http://www.ewashtenaw.org/government/departments/environmental_health/card / Washtenaw County

The Ann Arbor City Council wants to intervene in a lawsuit over groundwater contamination in and around the city. The Council unanimously passed a resolution at a special meeting Tuesday night to direct city officials to seek permission from the court to intervene in the case.