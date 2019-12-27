 Protesters keep up the fight against U.S. Ecology Detroit expansion | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

Protesters keep up the fight against U.S. Ecology Detroit expansion

By Dec 27, 2019

Some Detroit lawmakers and residents are keeping up the fight against the proposed expansion of a hazardous waste facility.

A state permit to allow U.S. Ecology to expand its Detroit operation ten-fold has been pending for years. The facility has stored and processed hazardous waste there for decades.

State Rep. Isaac Robinson (D-Detroit) and Cynthia Johnson (D-Detroit) lead a community protest against U.S. Ecology's proposed Detroit expansion.
Credit Sarah Cwiek / Michigan Radio

But State Rep. Isaac Robinson (D-Detroit) says it has a history of environmental violations and shouldn’t be allowed to expand. Opponents are concerned that the chemicals stored there, including a low-level radioactive fracking waste product known as TENORM, will leak into the groundwater.

Robinson says opponents just recently found out the facility is storing PFAS waste.

“PFAS is being stored right here on Georgia Street in the city of Detroit,” Robinson said at a protest Friday in Hamtramck, “and this is a forever chemical that won’t break down. It’s a killer.”

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy confirmed the Detroit facility is holding PFAS chemical products, including firefighting foam from PFAS remediation projects around the state, before they’re shipped out of state for remediation.

U.S. Ecology has said in the past that its expansion is largely about increased storage capacity, and not more waste processing. It’s also said that its history of chemical discharge violations are largely minor and in the past.

An EGLE spokesman says there’s still no solid timeline for when the department may approve U.S. Ecology’s permit to expand.

But State Rep. Cynthia Johnson (D-Detroit) says it should never happen because Detroit already has too many environmental hazards.

“You’re talking storing toxins and storing poison in our city. And we’re just saying, we’re tired of it,” Johnson said. “It’s got to stop.”

Tags: 
US Ecology
hazardous waste
egle

Related Content

Decision time nears for controversial hazardous waste expansion plan in Detroit

By Mar 28, 2019
Jennifer Fassbender

State environmental regulators are nearing a long-awaited decision on a permit to expand a hazardous waste facility in Detroit.

U.S. Ecology first applied for a permit to expand storage capacity ten-fold at its Detroit North facility in 2015. But the application stalled in the face of major political and community opposition.

Despite history of violations, hazardous waste facility in Detroit set to expand

By & Jul 27, 2018
US Ecology exterior
Jennifer Fassbender

US Ecology, an Idaho-based company, is close to receiving approval for a large expansion of its hazardous waste facility on Detroit’s east side, near Hamtramck.

The expansion would increase the facility’s storage capacity nine-fold, from 76,000 to 677,000 gallons. 

Wayne County calls on MDEQ to mitigate hazardous waste pollution

By Feb 10, 2016
Paulette Parker / Michigan Radio

Wayne County Executive Warren Evans is urging the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to reject permit requests that would allow Marathon Oil and US Ecology to increase emissions and  hazardous waste.

The Marathon Petroleum Refinery in Detroit has been embroiled in controversy over its request to increase sulfur dioxide emissions.

"Our request there is: Before you even contemplate an increase in the permitting, that you show us that you're making some concrete steps in controlling the pollution that's already there," Evans said.