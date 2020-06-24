 Senate Committee holds another hearing on bill to exempt gravel mining from local zoning laws | Michigan Radio
Senate Committee holds another hearing on bill to exempt gravel mining from local zoning laws

A bill in the Michigan State Senate would exempt gravel mining companies from local ordinances
Credit pxfuel/creative commons

The state Senate Transportation and Infrastructure Committee heard more testimony on a controversial gravel mining bill on Wednesday. Committee chair Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte) said he expects the committee will take action on the bill "in the not too distant future."

The bill would exempt gravel companies from township ordinances and regulations. 

Opponents fear the committee plans to vote to approve the bill while there is restricted access to committee hearings because of the pandemic.

Michigan gravel companies say gravel isn't everywhere. So when they find it, they need to be able to mine it. The bill would let them do just that - no matter if the gravel is in a neighborhood, next to a superfund site, or a recreational area. 

Victor Dzenowagis is with a group in Metamora Township that opposes the bill. He says if it becomes law, gravel companies will have a lot of freedom.

“Gravel company comes in, starts digging a pit, and the neighbors will go crazy, and they'll say how can you put a gravel pit in the middle of a residential area? They'll go to their township and the township will say, there's nothing we can do about it.”

Dzenowagis’ group, and his township administration, Metamora Township, has been fighting an attempt by the Levy mining company to dig a large aggregate mine directly next door to a superfund site. 

Many residents who live near the superfund site have been taken off well water because of the spread of a plume of contaminated water. They fear the plume will move further, faster, and in different directions, as the result of a mine digging into the water table and using the water for its operations.

Greg Julian is Supervisor of Leelanau Township, which has set aside a zone where gravel mining is permitted. He says there’s decades-worth amounts of aggregate in that zone. But mining companies want more. One mining company has been purchasing large tracts of land outside the zone and clear-cutting them.

Julian thinks it’s because they’re betting the bill will become law.

“It’s disheartening for citizens to see these large blocks of agriculture and forested land outside the boundary being purchased by the aggregate companies and being clear cut and prepared for expansion of gravel,” says Julian. “It has us on high alert on what’s going on in Lansing.”

Meanwhile, gravel companies say townships are arbitrarily denying them permits to dig new mines. They say there is a gravel shortage in Michigan, and if they cannot dig new mines, the price of construction and roads will go up.

*This post was last updated on June 24 at 3p.m.

Related Content

Bill would eliminate most township regulation of gravel pits

By Feb 18, 2020
Tracy Samilton / Michigan Radio

Tom and Michelle Joliat's lovely home in Metamora, Michigan is situated high on a hill with a stunning view of the woods below.  

Normally, it's peaceful and idyllic here. Metamora Township is a rural area about 25 miles southeast of Flint.  

But in the distance, you can sometimes hear the faint drone of the U.S. EPA drilling yet another monitoring well. The wells are monitoring the movement of a plume of groundwater contaminated with 1,4 dioxane and other toxic chemicals.

Bill could further limit communities' ability to deny gravel mining permits

By Jan 29, 2020
pxfuel/creative commons

A bill making its way through the state Senate could make it harder for communities to deny permits for gravel and sand mining.

Kevin Cotter is General Manager of Bay Aggregates, a mining company in Bay City.

He testified before a Senate committee hearing on Wednesday.

Neighbors express concerns about proposed sand and gravel mine near Chelsea

By Mar 11, 2014
Rebecca Williams / Michigan Radio

A Ready-Mix concrete company, McCoig Materials, wants to open up a mine on a site north of Chelsea. The two parcels of land they want to mine are in between the Waterloo and Pinckney Recreation areas. This part of southeast Michigan has a lot of little lakes and unique natural areas.

McCoig Materials wants to operate the mine for 22 to 30 years and remove 11 million tons of sand and gravel.

People who live on the lakes nearby have been raising concerns about that.

Mary Mandeville spends summers in her cottage at Island Lake.

“Just to the west of us is where the proposed gravel mine would be putting in their operations. We’re very concerned about the impact on the environment, on the water table level. We’re concerned about air quality with all the dust from the dumping of the gravel into the trucks.”