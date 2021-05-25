 Some home garden fertilizers contain PFAS | Michigan Radio
WUOMFM

Some home garden fertilizers contain PFAS

By 5 hours ago

Cover of the report from the Ecology Center and Sierra Club.

If you buy some kinds of bagged fertilizer for your garden, you might be getting more than you want.

The Ecology Center and Sierra Club sampled different kinds of fertilizers made from biosolids. That’s the sludge left at a wastewater treatment plant after water is cleaned up. Almost all of them had PFAS compounds in them.

Some of them were being marketed as "organic" or "natural."

The report, “Sludge In the Garden: Toxic PFAS in home fertilizers made from sewage sludge,”  suggests using them in your garden could contaminate the food.

Some experts agree.

“We know that the PFAS that you put on your garden, some of it is going to be taken up by the plants either directly through the roots, some of it is going to get on the leaves,” said Linda Birnbaum, the former Director of the National Institute for Environmental Health Sciences. She reviewed the report.

She said PFAS in bagged fertilizer is just the beginning of the problem. Biosolids are being spread on some farm fields too.

“On agricultural fields, part of the problem is not only directly getting into crops or animals, but it also washes off like into the water and into rivers and lakes and so on. And that can lead to drinking water contamination as well,” Birnbaum said.

Michigan has been working to reduce the problem of PFAS in sewage.

But bagged fertilizers are using bio-solids from wastewater plants in other states where not as much is being done. Then those bags of fertilizer are being sold in big box stores and garden centers around Michigan as well as other states.

The environmental groups suggest municipal wastewater plant operators in all states need to track down the sources of PFAS and stop allowing the chemicals to be flushed down the drain.

They also recommend federal and state governments get serious about regulating PFAS. They want industry to stop releasing PFAS into the air and water and phase out the chemicals. It also suggests farmers should not apply biosolids to crops or pastures because the "forever chemicals" could permanently contaminate the soil.

Tags: 
PFAS: Explained
PFAS

Related Content

Environmental group wants state to use federal stimulus money to clean tainted water

By May 24, 2021
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

There are a lot of ideas about how the State of Michigan should spend federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan. An environmental group thinks one of the top priorities is cleaning up water.

Minnesota-based 3M sues Michigan over PFAS regulations

By May 11, 2021
PFAS foam on lakeshore
Michigan Department of Environmental Quality / Flickr http://bit.ly/1xMszCg

Minnesota-based company 3M is suing the state of Michigan over its regulations of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or the PFAS family of chemicals. Michigan's regulations on PFAS in drinking water were finalized in August 2020, and are among the most stringent in the country.

EGLE reports compliance with PFAS drinking water standards

By Apr 19, 2021
PFAS foam on the Huron River.
Lester Graham / Michigan Radio

Michigan put in place drinking water standards for the chemical family of PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in August 2020. Those are among the most stringent in the country.

Nearly eight months later, the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says it's been seeing a lot of success in getting public water systems in compliance with the new rules. Michigan has roughly 2,700 public water works, and EGLE reports that most of those systems are in compliance.