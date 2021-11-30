Shooting reported at Oxford High School in Oakland County

A shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford Township was reported this afternoon, and as of 1:34 p.m., was still an active scene. There is one suspected shooter in custody. Four to six victims were reported, although there are currently no confirmed fatalities.

The statement from the Oakland County Sheriff's Department said:

"We responded to an active shooter at Oxford High School in Oxford Township at 12:55PM today. At this time it is still an active scene. We have multiple patrol units and multiple EMS units on scene along with SWAT and Aviation Unit.

We have one suspected shooter in custody along with a handgun. We do not believe there are any other at this time. There are multiple victims (4-6). No confirmed fatal shooting victims at this time.

More to follow when we have it."

This is a developing story.

