Plymouth-Canton high school students endure hours of lockdown after report of gun on campus

About 6,000 high school students attending Salem, Canton and Plymouth high schools in the Plymouth-Canton Community School district were in lockdown for about four hours on Thursday after an unconfirmed report of someone with a gun on the campus.

The lockdown was called around 1:40 p.m., the school district said in an update on its website, and Canton police and other law enforcement agencies responded to the high school campus. Police said they searched the buildings, as well as some students and their personal belongings.

Canton police chief Chad Baugh said the search was conducted "slowly and cautiously" with dogs trained to sniff out weapons. No gun was ultimately found, he said, and no one was injured during the incident.

Students began to be released under police supervision around 5:30 Thursday evening.

The district said it was keeping all of its schools closed for Friday. Most schools are scheduled return to class on Monday, but the three high schools involved in the lockdown will have virtual instruction next week and return for in-person classes on Jan. 3, after the winter break.