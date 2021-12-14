© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Public Safety

Oxford schools closed Tuesday after threat to middle school; shooting suspect's parents back in court

Michigan Radio | By Lauren Talley ,
The Associated Press
Published December 14, 2021 at 10:30 AM EST
A threat directed at Oxford Middle School prompted the district to close all school buildings on Tuesday.

All buildings in the Oxford Community Schools district are closed Tuesday "out of an abundance of caution" after school officials discovered a threat against Oxford Middle School.

School officials said in a post on the district's website that they received a social media post that included a specific threat to the middle school. District officials said they immediately notified law enforcement, and will do a fully security check of all buildings while police investigate the threat.

Oxford High School has been closed since the mass shooting on November 30 that left four students dead, and six other students and a teacher wounded.

A slew of copycat threats prompted dozens of districts across the state to cancel classes days after the shooting.

The post on the district's website also includes a message to parents to remind their students that all threats will be taken seriously, investigated, and prosecuted.

"We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your continued patience and understanding during this challenging time. Please talk to your students and remind them that all threats at Oxford Community Schools will be taken seriously, investigated by law enforcement, and will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. Threats can be reported anonymously to the State of Michigan’s Okay2Say tip line at 8-555-OK2SAY or OKAY2SAY@mi.gov.”

Dozens of young people in Michigan have already been arrested and charged for making copycat threats.

Meanwhile, the parents of the teen charged in the mass shooting at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference is scheduled Tuesday for James and Jennifer Crumbley. They are accused of failing to intervene on the day of the tragedy. Officials say James Crumbley bought the gun, and gave it to his son.

Police say the Oxford couple was found early on December 4 hiding in a commercial building in Detroit.

Public Safety
