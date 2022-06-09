U.P.'s St. Marys River closed following oil spill

A 74.5-mile long riverway in the Upper Peninsula has been closed following an oil spill earlier Thursday. The U.S. Coast Guard is currently responding to the 5,000 gallon spill in St. Marys River, according to multiple media reports.

Algoma Steel, located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, confirmed in a statement to Sault Online that a "quantity of oil left our site early this morning and entered the adjacent waterway. The source of the spill has been safely contained."

St. Marys River connects Lake Superior and Lake Huron, while also serving as a border between Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

Algoma Public Health has advised any residents who receive their drinking water from the river should not drink, swim, bathe, or shower with the water at this time. Residents can find more information here.