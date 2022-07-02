© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Public Safety

MDHHS recommends Michiganders avoid foam on lakes and rivers

Michigan Radio | By Toussaint Fancher
Published July 2, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT
Foam on the Huron River.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Radio
Michiganders have been advised to avoid foam on Michigan rivers and lakes.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is advising residents to avoid foam on streams, rivers and lakes.

Health officials say foam may contain PFAS.

PFAS are a group of industrial chemicals that don't break down easily.

Marcus Wasilevich is the toxicology and assessment section manager in the state health department's division of environmental health. He said some kinds of the chemicals have been linked to health problems.

"An increased risk of certain health (issues) such as liver damage or thyroid disease, decreased immune system response to vaccines, higher cholesterol, reduced fertility or some of them have even been linked to developing certain types of cancer such as kidney or testicular cancer," he said.

Health officials note that foam containing PFAS tends to be bright white in color and lightweight and it can pile up along shores or blow onto beaches.

MDHHS says, "Natural foam without PFAS is usually off-white and/or brown in color, often has an earthy or fishy scent, and tends to pile up in bays, eddies or at river barriers such as dams."

The health department recommends avoiding contact with foam, but says if you do have contact, you should bathe as soon as you can.

Public Safety
Toussaint Fancher
Toussaint joined Michigan Radio in June 2022 as a newsroom intern. He is a Junior at Howard University in Washington, D.C., majoring in journalism and minoring in Afro-American Studies.
See stories by Toussaint Fancher
April-Post-Drive.png
Yes, I'll support Michigan Radio!
Related Content