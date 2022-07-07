© 2022 MICHIGAN RADIO
Public Safety

Beaches close and several more have advisories

Michigan Radio | By Toussaint Fancher
Published July 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Beach closed sign
Newsweek
A Beach Closed Sign

Two beaches have temporarily closed and several more are on contamination advisory.

Several beaches are now closed due to high levels of bacteria.

According to BeachGuard, beaches like Union Bay, Crooked Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Independence Lake are closed because of high levels of E. Coli caused by stormwater runoff.

Several other beaches, many of which are along Lake Michigan, are now under advisory after potential high levels of E. coli are being monitored.

If ingested, E. coli can cause gastroenteritis which leads to vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes death.

If you recently visited a beach and now feel sick, head to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

The advisories and closures will only take place for a few days before being lifted.

Toussaint Fancher
Toussaint joined Michigan Radio in June 2022 as a newsroom intern. He is a Junior at Howard University in Washington, D.C., majoring in journalism and minoring in Afro-American Studies.
See stories by Toussaint Fancher
