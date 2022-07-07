Beaches close and several more have advisories

Several beaches are now closed due to high levels of bacteria.

According to BeachGuard, beaches like Union Bay, Crooked Lake, Sylvan Lake, and Independence Lake are closed because of high levels of E. Coli caused by stormwater runoff.

Several other beaches, many of which are along Lake Michigan, are now under advisory after potential high levels of E. coli are being monitored.

If ingested, E. coli can cause gastroenteritis which leads to vomiting, diarrhea, and sometimes death.

If you recently visited a beach and now feel sick, head to the nearest hospital as soon as possible.

The advisories and closures will only take place for a few days before being lifted.