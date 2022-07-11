Whitehouse Nature Center reopening, but staff still looking for reported loose alligator

Albion College officials said Monday that they're investigating reports that an alligator was spotted in the area of the Whitehouse Nature Center along the Kalamazoo River over the weekend.

College officials said they got two separate reports of the alligator in the nature center, and the animal was estimated at 4 to 5 feet long.

The college closed the nature center Sunday, but it's set to reopen Tuesday, July 12.

Cathy Cole, vice president of marketing and communications with Albion College, said they've been working with other agencies, but they've yet to find the alligator — or any evidence of it.

"We've done several investigations into this, we've been out into the water, we've been on the sides of the banks of the river and we've not turned up any evidence of any alligator," Cole said. "We've reached out to the DNR and asked for their advice."

Cole said when the nature center reopens, there will be signs posted warning visitors and officials patrolling the area in case of emergency.