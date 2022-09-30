City officials and unions reach tentative police contract agreement

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Police Chief James White announced a tentative contract agreement on Friday.

It includes a $10,000 pay increase for officers coming out of the police academy. Starting officers would make $53,000.

The proposed contract includes a 4% wage increase for officers for the next four years.

Pay for officers with four years on the force would increase $13,000 — from $60,000 to $73,000, according to a press release from the city.

Detroit currently has 300 police officer openings.

"In August and September, we've lost 72 officers, two-thirds of them to other police departments, mainly in the Detroit suburbs. At that rate of departure, even with full academies, this city is going to get significantly less safe," Mayor Duggan said.

Chief White said he hopes this contract will entice them to stay.

“We are giving them a pay increase. That's going to certainly change the game for us with recruiting, retention; and give them the opportunity to provide for their families and do some of the things that they want to do," he said.

The $25 million proposed contract would be paid for with city income tax revenue.

The contract will need to be approved by the police unions as well as Detroit's city council.