Detroit Police say broken mental health care system led to fatal shooting of Porter Burks

Detroit Police Chief James White says the system failed 20-year-old Porter Burks.

He was shot and killed by officers who responded to reports of a mental health crisis made by his brother, police say.

In video shared by White at a press conference on Tuesday, officers tried verbal commands before Burks ran at the officers without warning. Five officers fired 38 shots in three seconds.

"This is a system that has failed Mr. Burks. It has failed Mr. Burks family because they’ve obviously tried to get him help. And unfortunately it has culminated in the incident that we have before us today. We need help with the system," White said.

Burks had 15 wounds on his body, according to Christopher Graveline, Director of Professional Standards and Constitutional Policing for the Detroit Police Department.

Anytime there is an officer-involved shooting, there are two investigations, one by Graveline's team within the Detroit Police Department and another by an outside agency.

In this case, the criminal investigation will be led by Michigan State Police. That investigation will be submitted to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Graveline said that Burks had been diagnosed with schizophrenia that manifested violently.

Police and mental health agencies have encountered Burks several times over the last few years, Graveline said.

He said Burks stabbed two family members in March 2020 and in August 2020. This year, family called police when Burks was walking around trying to fight anyone, police said. He was taken to a mental hospital, where he escaped and ran into traffic, before he was taken in again by police.

"Our mental health crisis in this country is real. Our mental health crisis in this city is real. And this is not just a police matter, we’re a response unit. Mr. Burks was in the care of mental health facilities and he did not receive the treatment he needed, he so desperately needed," White said during the Tuesday press conference.

The bodycam video showed Burks ignoring and refusing officers commands to drop the knife.

"Drop the knife and we'll be good," an officer said during the bodycam video.

"You're not in any trouble, just drop the knife and we'll get you some help," another said.

White says officers gave Burke first-aid and transported him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The five officers are on administrative leave while police investigate. White says he will not be releasing the officers names while they're under investigation.

“This is a tragic situation,” White said. “Anytime we use force, it’s not the desired outcome. Anytime we use fatal force, it’s the worst outcome.”

