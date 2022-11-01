Porter Burks family suing City of Detroit for $50 million, claims assault, gross negligence

The family of 20-year-old Porter Burks is suing the city of Detroit after he was fatally shot during an interaction with police in October.

Police shot at Burks 38 times, after officers say he lunged towards them with a pocket knife. Police say that a family member of Burks called them for help as he went through mental health crisis.

An autopsy report, distributed by the family's attorney Geoffrey Fieger, reveals that Burks was shot 19 times.

Police have released edited video that shows Burks several feet away from officers before he was shot. Officers said Burks approached as close as 6 feet from officers when they were shooting, but the lawsuit alleges the distance around 50 feet away.

The lawsuit claims gross negligence, assault, battery, and willful misconduct. Five unnamed officers are also included in the wrongful death lawsuit that was filed Tuesday. They are all listed as John Doe, except for one officer who is listed as Shawn Doe.

Those five officers who pulled triggers are on administrative leave.

Detroit City Councilmember Angela Whitfield Calloway and other advocates are calling on the Detroit Police Department to release the names of the five officers who shot at Burks.

The lawsuit also alleges that police handcuffed Burks lifeless body after he had been shot.

Officers "knew, through their training and/or from other souces, that mentally ill persons, especially those in the midst of a mental health crisis like Mr. Burks, are usually unable to comprehend verbal commands, typically require additional time and space during confrontations, and often become confused, frightened, and/or agitated when suddenly confronted by a large group of officers pointing guns," according to the complaint.

The lawsuit also claims that the Detroit Police Department has violated the Freedom of Information Act by not releasing documents the lawyer and family have requested.

Detroit Police Chief James White called Burks death a tragedy. He said in a statement that if appropriate mental health facilities and treatment plans had been available, this situation may have been avoided.

Since Burks death, White has said that a broken healthcare system failed Burks.

Body camera footage of Burks October 2 encounter with police, shared by White at a press conference, showed officers finding Burks holding a knife.

The video showed Burks ignoring and refusing officers' commands to drop the knife.

"Drop the knife and we'll be good," an officer says in the recording played for reporters.

"You're not in any trouble, just drop the knife and we'll get you some help," another officer says.

In the video, Burks runs at one of the officers, seemingly without warning. Officers opened fire.

The lawsuit states:

"Mr. Burks' mental illness often caused psychosis. He saw hallucinations and heard voices that were not there. During one of his hospitalizations, Mr. Burks thought there was a squirrel living inside of him. His efforts to extricate the squirrel were to no avail. This was not a life adolescent Mr. Burks would have chosen for himself. When Mr. Burks was getting regular, effective treatment, he could respond normally. He enjoyed dancing and listening to music like most 20-year-olds."

"When his illness manifested, Mr. Burks became paranoid and many times felt threatened if seeing or hearing things that were not there," the lawsuit said. "When these flare ups of his disease occurred, Mr. Brooks was taken to the hospital by either family or the police. His medications were often adjusted and re-administered."

Since this case is now part of active litigation, Chief White says the Detroit Police Department will no longer comment on the case.

