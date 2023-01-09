© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
Public Safety

Detroit has decline in violent crime, increase in carjackings in 2022, police say

Michigan Radio | By Briana Rice
Published January 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM EST
DPD_press_conference_2022_stats.jpg
Detroit Police Department
Detroit Police Chief James White speaks at a news conference about Detroit's 2022 crime statistics.

The Detroit Police Department has released its’ year-end crime stats, announcing that violent crime decreased in the city in 2022.

The department's preliminary data showed an 11% decrease in violent crimes like assaults, non-fatal shootings, rapes, and robberies.

But other crimes, like carjacking, saw a 21% increase.

Detroit Police Chief James White said juveniles making impulsive decisions are responsible for the rise, and he wants to try their cases in federal court.

White said one more person died by homicide in 2022 than in 2021, with 309 people dying by homicide in 2022.

He said the city will increase patrols next year in an effort to prevent crime.

“You can also provide a layer of safety for this community through proactive, constitutional policing. We’re not going to stand by and wait for every area to correct itself,” White said.

The department is still analyzing why there was a decrease in other violent crimes but not homicides.

Property theft had a 13% increase last year, including stolen vehicles which saw a 45% increase.

In 2023, the chief said, residents can expect to see more police cares patrolling neighborhoods.

Briana Rice
Briana Rice is a reporter/producer operating out of Detroit.
