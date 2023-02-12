Elected officials report military downed UFO over Lake Huron

Multiple elected officials in Michigan said Sunday that the U.S. Department of Defense told them the military had shot down an "unidentified object" over Lake Huron.

The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily closed sections of airspace over Lake Michigan and Lake Huron earlier in the day. The FAA told Michigan Radio in a statement that the closures were "to support Department of Defense activities" but offered no further details about what prompted them.

Earlier this week, U.S. officials said the military had downed other objects over Alaska's coast and Canada's Yukon Territory, following the destruction of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina.

On Sunday afternoon, U.S. Representative Jack Bergman (R-MI 1) tweeted that the military had "decommissioned another 'object' over Lake Huron."

Shortly afterward, Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI 7) said she had heard similar information. "The object has been downed by pilots from the U.S. Air Force and National Guard," she tweeted.

In a statement, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI 6) said she wanted more information.

“The increasing incidents of unidentified objects, the latest over Lake Huron in Michigan airspace, are disturbing. We need the facts about where they are originating from, what their purpose is, and why their frequency is increasing," Dingell said.

Rep. John James (R-MI 10) said the incident "highlights the essential function of Selfridge Air National Guard Base" in Harrison Township north of Detroit. James is one of the legislators that has been pushing for the military to base modern fighter aircraft at the installation.

“There is no longer a question: America must have air defense in Michigan before it’s too late," James said in a statement.

The Air Force did not immediately respond to messages from Michigan Radio seeking confirmation of the shoot-down reports. The National Guard referred questions to North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD — a combined U.S.-Canada air defense organization).

In a statement, NORAD acknowledged the temporary flight restrictions that had since been lifted but offered no information about a military engagement.