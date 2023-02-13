Shooting reported on MSU East Lansing campus; police urge "secure-in-place"

Michigan State University Police and Public Safety reported a shooting on MSU's East Lansing campus Monday evening.

Just after 8:30 p.m. the university put out an alert: "Shots fired. ... Secure-in-Place immediately. Run, Hide, Fight."

"Run means evacuate away from danger if you can do so safely, Hide means to secure-in-place, and Fight means protect yourself if no other option," the alert continued.

At 8:40 p.m., the MSU Police and Public Safety Department posted to Twitter urging people to "secure-in-place immediately."

"Police are active on scene," the department said.

Just over half an hour later, the department said the suspect was "believed to be on foot" and "community members on and off campus should continue to shelter in place."

Police said there were "multiple injuries, and scanner traffic indicated a rescue task force was treating victims.

This is a developing story. Michigan Radio will update our coverage.