MSU to resume classes Monday, considering a move to online instruction

Michigan State University plans to return to classes on Monday, nearly a week after a gunman shot and killed three students and wounded five. One of the students hospitalized is stable, while four others remain in critical condition. University officials are still evaluating how the rest of the semester will play out.

MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university doesn’t immediately plan to reopen one of the buildings where two of the students died.

“The two buildings; Berkey remains closed for the remainder of the semester. The second building - the union - is still being evaluated for decisions to be reported later.”

Woodruff also said the university is considering whether to offer to move classes online for the remainder of the year.

A student-led petition urging the university to move classes online has gathered more than 10,000 signatures.

At a press conference Thursday, FBI Special Agent Jim Tarasca said the gunman believed responsible for this week’s mass shooting acted alone.

Police in Michigan found two guns and several loaded magazines on 43-year-old Anthony McRae.

The suspect killed three students and critically wounded five others on Monday night, before dying by suicide. Officials say the guns used in the shooting were purchased legally, but not registered.

“Found on McRae were two hand guns; the one he shot himself with and another in his backpack that he was carrying. He also had a loaded magazine that was full to capacity in his left breast pocket. In the backpack he had eight loaded magazines of nine millimeter ammunition.”

Tarasca said investigators also found a note with detailed plans to attack other places, including a school district in New Jersey, where he once lived.