MSU announces new security measures, plan for external review of response to mass shooting on campus

Michigan State University will seek a firm to conduct an external review of the school’s response to last month’s mass shooting on campus, MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said Wednesday.

The university also announced plans for other changes on campus, including adding locks to 1,300 classrooms, expanding the security camera network, and requiring “active violence intruder training.”

“The actions we are outlining today position us on a path to reclaim our sense of safety that was so violently taken away from our community,” Woodruff said in an emailed statement. “These steps will provide more robust security on campus while better preparing our community to respond in these unfortunate situations.”

Three students were killed at MSU when a shooter opened fire on February 13. Five students were hospitalized.

The day before announcing the external review and other security measures, the university said it would be making certain buildings accessible only by key card after 6 p.m.

The additional measures announced Wednesday will make the university “safer, more secure and better prepared into the future,” said MSU Vice President for Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon Lynch.

“Our security portfolio is multifaceted, and we’re constantly evaluating improvements and changes — seen and unseen — that strengthen safety on campus,” said Lynch.

The planned external review will result in recommendations that the university will make public, Woodruff said.

The other security changes announced Wednesday will take effect while that process plays out.