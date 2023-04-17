Detroit police to enforce curfew for minors

Detroit Police Chief James White says officers will be enforcing the city’s curfew for minors following six shootings in Greektown and on the Riverfront over the weekend.

Minors were not involved in the shootings, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, but the police plan to up their presence downtown.

Parents could also receive a “parenting responsibility” ticket if their kids are out past curfew.

The city's curfew is 10 p.m. for children under 15 years old and 11 p.m. for 16- and 17-year-olds.

"You don't need a gun downtown. If you bring one downtown, you're very, very likely to get arrested because of the technology and the deployment that we have," White said.

White says police are also going to focus on noise complaints, illegal three-wheelers on the road and folks carrying guns without a license.

Daryll Straughter, a security guard, was shot and killed in Greektown over the weekend.

"We know that this is not representative of our city. We know that these incidents are such that no one wants them," White said. "We saw hundreds of people enjoying themselves with their family, with their children, and they're fed up with the violence to our citizens, our community, our business owners are fed up."