Grand Rapids Public Schools bans backpacks after student brings loaded handgun to school

Grand Rapids Public School District is banning backpacks and considering other security measures after an elementary student brought a loaded handgun to school Wednesday.

This was the fourth time a student has brought a handgun to school this school year.

Three out of the four of those times, a student brought the gun in their backpack, according to district officials.

Larry Johnson is the executive director of public safety for the Grand Rapids Public School District.

"To the parents in the community that are scared that the system is working, this trust build up. We teach our young people, if you see a weapon, don't touch a weapon. Run and tell an adult. That's what we teach them and that's exactly what they did," Johnson said.

Johnson says the district is enhancing cameras and securing entryways in addition to the backpack ban for the rest of the school year. District officials have not yet decided if the backpack ban will go into next school year.

District officials say the loaded handgun was found in the 8-year-old student's bag after another student reported it to a trusted adult.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom says the 8-year-old who brought the gun to school is a victim and he expects the parents will be charged.

"How close we were to a tragedy. Let me tell you how we avoided that tragedy. Children, and I’m talking 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds, did the right thing and informed adults that they trusted about this dangerous circumstance. That’s what avoided this," Winstrom said.

GRPS is hosting a school safety community forum from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on May 20 at GRPS University at 1400 Fuller Ave. NE.