MSU releases independent review of mass shooting

Michigan State University has released an independent review of its response to the February 13 mass shooting on campus. Three students were killed in the attack and five others injured.

The after-action report from Security Risk Management Consultants, released Tuesday, found the on-scene response of MSU police was “appropriate, timely, and correct.” The report also commended the work of the County Dispatch Center, as it received an influx of 911 calls.

But the review said the overwhelming nature of the mass shooting strained MSU’s resources, causing interagency confusion. It said some emergency responders were not directed to specific staging areas, and that some MSU staff that intended to help during the crisis “added to the chaos.”

The report said MSU should improve classroom locks, campus lockdown procedures, and video surveillance.

University spokesperson Dan Olsen told WKAR the school is already in the process of implementing many of the suggestions, such as replacing door locks, expanding the campus surveillance system and locking down most buildings in the evening.

“The Security Risk Management Consultants report reinforces that we're on the right track with some of these measures, in addition to that, they provide us with additional recommendations for consideration to continue expanding and improving the safety and of our campus community”

S. Daniel Carter, a campus safety consultant who was not involved with the assessment, it also calls for better coordination between various agencies.

“The report primarily focuses on making crisis response improvements, so that when there is an emergency situation, there is a better organized response through a unified command where every agency that is responding coordinates and works together better,” Carter said.

The report also found the MSU Board of Trustee’ involvement in the incident went beyond their customary role, and suggested board members undergo training to understand what their roles are during emergencies.

In a written statement, MSU Interim President Teresa Woodruff said the university has already acted on some of the report’s recommendations, like upgrading electronic door locks at buildings and centralizing the university’s security center.