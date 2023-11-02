© 2023 MICHIGAN RADIO
"No immediate threat to public health" from Romulus train derailment, officials say

Michigan Radio | By Tracy Samilton
Published November 2, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
About a dozen freight train cars have derailed from tracks near Detroit. The City of Romulus says that initial assessments indicate most of the derailed cars were empty and there appeared to be no immediate threat to the public. (Nov. 2)

Hazmat and other emergency personnel are at the scene of a commercial train derailment in Romulus, but officials said there is "no immediate threat" to public health.

The derailment of some of the train's cars happened on the North/South CSX railway tracks at the vicinity of the Wick and Shook Road rail crossing.

Students from two nearby Romulus schools were transferred to other schools as a precautionary measure.

Romulus first responders, the Wayne County Emergency Management Team, and officials with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy are on scene assessing the situation.

EGLE said 97 cars were part of the train, and a total of 14 cars were derailed. One of the cars is marked as carrying a hazardous material (molten sulfur), but EGLE said it was reported empty by the company, and that has been verified by first responders.

Railcars are currently blocking the Wick Road and Tobine Road crossings. Motorists are requested to avoid the area. State, county, and local first responders are working with CSX Railroad representatives to clear the intersections as soon as possible.
Tags
Public Safety romulus
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Radio. She began her career at Michigan Radio as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
