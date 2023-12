Man charged with break-in, murder in killing of Detroit synagogue leader

Hebrew Memorial Chapel Samantha Woll

Authorities filed a murder charge Wednesday in the October slaying of a Detroit synagogue leader, alleging that she was killed by a stranger who broke into her home.

There was not a “shred of evidence” that Samantha Woll was killed as a result of antisemitism or any hate crime, prosecutor Kym Worthy said.

A 28-year-old Detroit man was charged with murder and two other crimes. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

Samantha Woll, 40, was found dead outside her home, east of downtown Detroit, on October 21, hours after returning from a wedding. Investigators believe she was attacked inside the residence.

“There are no facts to suggest this defendant knew Ms. Woll,” Worthy said.

Police said a person of interest was in custody over the weekend. A different person who was in custody was released in November.

“This was an extraordinarily sad and tragic case," Worthy said. “This takes time. We never want to rush to judgment.”

Woll was president of the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue. Besides her work for the synagogue, Woll had worked for Democratic U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin and on the political campaign of state Attorney General Dana Nessel.

