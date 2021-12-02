Tracking mass shootings in Michigan

Oxford High School’s tragedy earlier this week marks Michigan’s 24th mass shooting in 2021 so far, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

The Gun Violence Archive is a nonprofit corporation that has been tracking and fact-checking incidents since 2013. The group defines a mass shooting as “four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter.” The FBI does not have a definition for a mass shooting.

Oxford’s shooting is the deadliest school gun-related incident since 2018. Four students died and seven people were injured.

As of Tuesday, the United States has seen 652 mass shootings, as tracked by the Gun Violence Archive.

“This is a uniquely American problem that we need to address,” Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan said Tuesday after the shooting.

