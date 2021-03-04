1A
WEEKDAYS AT 10 A.M.
1A aspires to be the most important daily conversation about the issues of our time. The show takes a deep and unflinching look at America, bringing context and insight to stories unfolding across the country and the world. 1A explores important issues such as policy, politics, and technology, while also delving into lighter subjects such as pop culture, sports and humor. Listeners can talk directly with the show’s creators and staff, and by emailing 1A@wamu.org. For more visit the 1A website
-
An Evening with 1A Host Jenn WhiteWednesday, March 24, 20217 P.M.A Michigan Radio Virtual EventJoin Michigan Radio's Morning Edition host Doug Tribou for…
-
Michigan Radio will begin bringing more stories from across Michigan to the national audience of the daily weekday public radio program 1A through 1A…