Stateside: Controversial draft redistricting maps; families of students with disabilities want stronger COVID policies in school

Published September 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT
a map of michigan with a colored overlay showing proposed state House districts from the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
Michigan Citizens Redistricting Commission
/
Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission recently released its draft of the state's new proposed state House districts. Analysts say the new maps could give Republicans an electoral edge in the state.

Today on Stateside, we heard about what the first draft maps of new political districts tell us about where Michigan might be headed politically. Also, we’ll talk to a couple parents caring for children with disabilities about balancing education and safety. And, we get a glimpse into how disability rights law could shape school's COVID policies moving forward.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

It’s early, but these draft maps for Michigan redistricting show Republican advantage growing

  • Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is a political reporter for Bridge Michigan.
  • Find his reporting on the proposed state House maps here.

Two moms talk about the fears and challenges of parenting children with disabilities during COVID

  • Beth and Andrea are moms whose children have physical and developmental disabilities. Their children attend school in Wayne County.
  • We are only using Beth and Andrea's first name to protect their children's privacy.

Laws protect students with disabilities. Here’s what that could mean in the COVID era. 

  • David Moss is an associate professor at Wayne State University where he directs the school’s Disability Law Clinic.

redistricting, Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, disabilities, Detroit Disability Power
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
