Stateside: Controversial draft redistricting maps; families of students with disabilities want stronger COVID policies in school

Today on Stateside, we heard about what the first draft maps of new political districts tell us about where Michigan might be headed politically. Also, we’ll talk to a couple parents caring for children with disabilities about balancing education and safety. And, we get a glimpse into how disability rights law could shape school's COVID policies moving forward.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

It’s early, but these draft maps for Michigan redistricting show Republican advantage growing



Sergio Martínez-Beltrán is a political reporter for Bridge Michigan.

Find his reporting on the proposed state House maps here.

Two moms talk about the fears and challenges of parenting children with disabilities during COVID



Beth and Andrea are moms whose children have physical and developmental disabilities. Their children attend school in Wayne County.

We are only using Beth and Andrea's first name to protect their children's privacy.

Laws protect students with disabilities. Here’s what that could mean in the COVID era.

