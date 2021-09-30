© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Confusion over state funding tied to mask mandates; changes in COVID care for adults and kids; apple harvest

Published September 30, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT
students and teachers in masks in classroom
adobe stock
/
adobe stock
Masked elementary school students in class

Michigan's county health departments are confused over state budget language about mask mandates. The result is some county health departments have already ended mask mandates for students. Is this political theater with real world consequences? A long-time Lansing political reporter explains what’s going on. Also, we speak with a public relations officer from one of the counties that ended their mask mandate about their rationale.

A Michigan physician discusses the ongoing evolution of COVID care for both children and adults as the delta variant continues to rage across our peninsulas.

And a tale of two orchards, how one rural and one urban orchard endured this spring’s cold snap to keep the fall apple season afloat.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

County health departments get mixed messaging from state leaders on school mask mandates

  • Jonathon Oosting is a reporter with Bridge Magazine

Berrien County rescinds mask mandate over state funding confusion

  • Gillian Conrad is the Communications Manager for the Berrien County Health Department

What we know now: UM physician on changes in COVID care

  • Dr. Emily Jacobson is an adult and pediatric physician at the University of Michigan Hospital

How do you like them apples? Despite spring freeze, Michigan apple orchards carry on with autumn events

  • Jan Upstom is the owner of Wasem Fruit Farm in Milan
  • Leandra King is owner of Detroit Farm and Cider

