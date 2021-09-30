Stateside: Confusion over state funding tied to mask mandates; changes in COVID care for adults and kids; apple harvest

Michigan's county health departments are confused over state budget language about mask mandates. The result is some county health departments have already ended mask mandates for students. Is this political theater with real world consequences? A long-time Lansing political reporter explains what’s going on. Also, we speak with a public relations officer from one of the counties that ended their mask mandate about their rationale.

A Michigan physician discusses the ongoing evolution of COVID care for both children and adults as the delta variant continues to rage across our peninsulas.

And a tale of two orchards, how one rural and one urban orchard endured this spring’s cold snap to keep the fall apple season afloat.

County health departments get mixed messaging from state leaders on school mask mandates



Jonathon Oosting is a reporter with Bridge Magazine

Berrien County rescinds mask mandate over state funding confusion



Gillian Conrad is the Communications Manager for the Berrien County Health Department

What we know now: UM physician on changes in COVID care



Dr. Emily Jacobson is an adult and pediatric physician at the University of Michigan Hospital

How do you like them apples? Despite spring freeze, Michigan apple orchards carry on with autumn events

