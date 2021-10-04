© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Biden coming to Michigan to pitch infrastructure bill; adrienne maree brown on grief and the end of the world

Published October 4, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT
road_construction.jpg
Ifmuth
/
Creative Commons
Congress is trying to beat a deadline to deliver an infrastructure package that would offer billions for desperately needed road and sewer upgrades, as well as money to make the states more climate-resilient.

Today on Stateside, President Joe Biden is set to visit Howell on Tuesday to rally support for his infrastructure plan, as Congressional Democrats try to find a compromise that will bring the bill to a vote. Plus, a conversation with the writer and podcaster adrienne maree brown. Her debut novella is set in Detroit where a mysterious illness has been stealing Black people from their families. The book is also heavily influenced by the pandemic. She talks to us about her long-form fiction debut, and more.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Rep. Kildee on why it’s been hard for Democrats to reach consensus on infrastructure plan

  • Congressman Dan Kildee represents Michigan’s 5th District.

Grief and survival: adrienne maree brown’s debut novella is a heavy hitter 

  • adrienne maree brown is a writer, activist, and podcaster. She's author of the ground-breaking book Pleasure Activism. Her debut novella, Grievers is out now.

Tags

StatesideDan KildeeCongressarts and culturebooksauthor interview
