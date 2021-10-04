Stateside: Biden coming to Michigan to pitch infrastructure bill; adrienne maree brown on grief and the end of the world

Today on Stateside, President Joe Biden is set to visit Howell on Tuesday to rally support for his infrastructure plan, as Congressional Democrats try to find a compromise that will bring the bill to a vote. Plus, a conversation with the writer and podcaster adrienne maree brown. Her debut novella is set in Detroit where a mysterious illness has been stealing Black people from their families. The book is also heavily influenced by the pandemic. She talks to us about her long-form fiction debut, and more.

Rep. Kildee on why it’s been hard for Democrats to reach consensus on infrastructure plan



Congressman Dan Kildee represents Michigan’s 5th District.

Grief and survival: adrienne maree brown’s debut novella is a heavy hitter

