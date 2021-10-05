Stateside: Michigan’s Native boarding schools; kids and past pandemics; Whitmer kidnapping plot case

Today on Stateside, Dr. Howard Markel, a medical historian at the University of Michigan explains how kids, families, and schools dealt with past pandemics. Plus, we talk to Jessica Garrison and Ken Bensinger of BuzzFeed News about an investigation shining a light on the use of FBI informants in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer. And, the legacy of Michigan’s Native boarding schools—and how tribes are reclaiming what was lost.

How kids, families, and schools dealt with past pandemics



Dr. Howard Markel is a medical historian at the University of Michigan, and directs UM's Center for the History of Medicine.

This segment originally aired on August 17, 2021.

BuzzFeed investigation shines critical light on use of FBI informants in Whitmer kidnapping case



Jessica Garrison is a senior investigative editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in San Francisco.

Read Garrison and Bensinger's in-depth look at the way the FBI used informants in building its case against the men charged in the plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer here.

This segment originally aired July 27, 2021.

The legacy of Michigan’s Native boarding schools—and how tribes are reclaiming what was lost