Stateside: Vaccine hesitancy solutions; Jim Crow museum expands; paddleboards become works of art

Today on Stateside, as the delta variant continues to spread in Michigan, we'll talk about the variety of reasons some people are still hesitant to get vaccinated. A public health expert says there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Then, we talk to a Michigan man turns his paddleboard-making hobby into a full-time career. And, we'll hear about the patchwork regulations on using paddleboards on Michigan lakes. Also, the Jim Crow Museum of Racist Artifacts connects the dots between racist antiques of the past and the racial politics of today.

There’s no one-size-fits-all solution to vaccine hesitancy, says public health expert



Abram Wagner is an assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan.

This segment originally aired on July 20, 2021.

Floating works of art: the hobby to profession journey of a Petoskey-based custom paddleboard maker



Jason Thelen is the founder of Little Bay Boards, a custom paddleboard shop in Petoskey.

This segment originally aired on July 29, 2021.

What are Michigan’s rules when it comes to paddleboards?



Corporal Ivan Perez is a conservation officer with Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

This segment originally aired on July 29, 2021.

In a new era of racial reckoning, the Jim Crow Museum in Big Rapids plans major expansion

