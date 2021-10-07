© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: Photographer captures more than 1,000 sunrises; Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster

Published October 7, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
Bugsy Sailor laying on the beach in a coat and beanie with camera in hand photographing the sunrise
Bugsy Sailor
/
In late 2018, Marquette photographer Bugsy Sailor made a New Year's resolution for himself: he would photograph every sunrise of the following year. He didn't stop there. Sailor has now taken more than 1,000 daily sunrise photos.

Today on Stateside, what rituals have kept you going through the pandemic? For Marquette photographer Bugsy Sailor, it was waking up every single morning to photograph the sunrise. He's now at 1,000 sunrises and counting. Also, Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster shares recent work that envisions rites and ceremonies for modern times, and dissects simple conversations loaded with psychological weaponry, like the n-word.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Morning ritual: Marquette photographer captures 1,000 sunrises and counting 

  • Bugsy Sailor is a photographer and the owner of the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in Marquette. You can find more photos from his sunrise project here.

Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster levels up with republishing of Stereo(TYPE)

  • Jonah Mixon-Webster is a poet and post-doctoral fellow in African American Studies at Columbia University. His latest poetry collection, titled Stereo(TYPE), was re-released by Knopf this summer.

