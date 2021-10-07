Stateside: Photographer captures more than 1,000 sunrises; Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster

Today on Stateside, what rituals have kept you going through the pandemic? For Marquette photographer Bugsy Sailor, it was waking up every single morning to photograph the sunrise. He's now at 1,000 sunrises and counting. Also, Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster shares recent work that envisions rites and ceremonies for modern times, and dissects simple conversations loaded with psychological weaponry, like the n-word.

Morning ritual: Marquette photographer captures 1,000 sunrises and counting



Bugsy Sailor is a photographer and the owner of the Upper Peninsula Supply Company in Marquette. You can find more photos from his sunrise project here.

Flint poet Jonah Mixon-Webster levels up with republishing of Stereo(TYPE)

