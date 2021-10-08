Stateside: Leadership lessons from high school hockey; pawpaw cookbook; hot auto market

Today on Stateside, sports commentator John U. Bacon on his new book. It explores the leadership lessons he learned coaching a notoriously bad high school hockey team. And, we offer up some seasonal love for the pawpaw with a pocket cookbook for a Michigan forager favorite. Plus, what to look for in a maddeningly tight car market—and when things might ease up.

New book from John U. Bacon draws lessons from time coaching a losing hockey team



John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio's sports commentator and author of the book Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.

This segment originally aired Aug. 31, 2021.

Foragers’ delight: new pawpaw cookbook for the native fruit



Sara Bir is a chef and author of the cookbook The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook.

This segment originally aired Aug. 20, 2021.

Insane car market has new and used car buyers overwhelmed and confused

