Stateside: Leadership lessons from high school hockey; pawpaw cookbook; hot auto market

Published October 8, 2021 at 3:00 PM EDT
A pawpaw hanging from a branch
USDA
/
Public Domain
Despite the pawpaw's tropical flavor, the fruit tree is actually native to temperate climates like Michigan.

Today on Stateside, sports commentator John U. Bacon on his new book. It explores the leadership lessons he learned coaching a notoriously bad high school hockey team. And, we offer up some seasonal love for the pawpaw with a pocket cookbook for a Michigan forager favorite. Plus, what to look for in a maddeningly tight car market—and when things might ease up.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

New book from John U. Bacon draws lessons from time coaching a losing hockey team 

  • John U. Bacon is Michigan Radio's sports commentator and author of the book Let Them Lead: Unexpected Lessons in Leadership from America’s Worst High School Hockey Team.
  • This segment originally aired Aug. 31, 2021.

Foragers’ delight: new pawpaw cookbook for the native fruit

  • Sara Bir is a chef and author of the cookbook The Pocket Pawpaw Cookbook.
  • This segment originally aired Aug. 20, 2021.

Insane car market has new and used car buyers overwhelmed and confused

  • Sonari Glinton is a former Michigander and automotive beat reporter, and currently hosts the podcast Now, What’s Next.
  • Curtis Renee is a native Detroiter.
  • This segment originally aired Aug. 30, 2021.

