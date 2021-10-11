Stateside: GOP eyes county boards of canvassers; East Lansing native reads every Marvel comic book; managing anxiety in uncertain times

Today on Stateside, Detroit News reporter Craig Mauger explains what county-level GOP officials are doing with their boards of canvassers appointees. And we meet an East Lansing native who endeavored to read every Marvel original comic ever printed, and what he learned along the way. Then we talk about managing the "chatter" of our anxious brains in uncertain times.

GOP quietly replacing county boards of canvassers members with Trump loyalists

GUEST: Craig Mauger, reporter, Detroit News

East Lansing native reads every Marvel comic ever, and learns a lot about how the stories and characters evolve

GUEST: Doug Wolk, author of "All of the Marvels"

Managing the “chatter” in our minds in uncertain times

GUEST: Ethan Kross, psychologist, directs the Emotion and Self-Control Laboratory at the University of Michigan

