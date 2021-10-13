Stateside: New mental health funding, kid discovers rare mastodon tooth; online threat response; Dearborn mayor race
As the Michigan legislature contemplates privatizing public mental health care, US Senator Debbie Stabenow pushes a funding initiative for more mental health coverage in our state.
A young Grosse Pointe Woods child makes a prehistoric discovery while stick hunting. How law enforcement decides what violent threats are credible when posted online.
A new book compiles nuanced Detroit data into 50 easily digestible maps. And we’ll get insight on this year’s historic mayoral election in Dearborn.
[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]
A new initiative for funding mental health care in Michigan
- Debbie Stabenow is Michigan's senior senator in the U.S. Senate
6-year-old discovers rare mastodon tooth, donates to U-M museum
- Julian Gagnon and Mary Gagnon are from Grosse Pointe Woods
Resources and specificity guide law enforcement response to violent online threats
- Dave Ceci is the Dean of Public Services and Director of Law Enforcement Training at Oakland Community College
“Detroit in 50 Maps:” Geographer maps everything from food access to regional pet names
- Alex B. Hill is a health geographer at Wayne State University
Long-standing Dearborn divisions bubble up during first open mayoral race in decades
- Niraj Warikoo reports for the Detroit Free Press