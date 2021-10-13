© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: New mental health funding, kid discovers rare mastodon tooth; online threat response; Dearborn mayor race

Published October 13, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT
mental-health-2019924_1920.jpg
Senator Debbie Stabenow announces new funding initiative for public mental health care in Michigan.

As the Michigan legislature contemplates privatizing public mental health care, US Senator Debbie Stabenow pushes a funding initiative for more mental health coverage in our state.

A young Grosse Pointe Woods child makes a prehistoric discovery while stick hunting. How law enforcement decides what violent threats are credible when posted online.

A new book compiles nuanced Detroit data into 50 easily digestible maps. And we’ll get insight on this year’s historic mayoral election in Dearborn.

A new initiative for funding mental health care in Michigan

  • Debbie Stabenow is Michigan's senior senator in the U.S. Senate

6-year-old discovers rare mastodon tooth, donates to U-M museum

  • Julian Gagnon and Mary Gagnon are from Grosse Pointe Woods

Resources and specificity guide law enforcement response to violent online threats

  • Dave Ceci is the Dean of Public Services and Director of Law Enforcement Training at Oakland Community College

“Detroit in 50 Maps:” Geographer maps everything from food access to regional pet names

  • Alex B. Hill is a health geographer at Wayne State University

Long-standing Dearborn divisions bubble up during first open mayoral race in decades

  • Niraj Warikoo reports for the Detroit Free Press

