Stateside: New mental health funding, kid discovers rare mastodon tooth; online threat response; Dearborn mayor race

As the Michigan legislature contemplates privatizing public mental health care, US Senator Debbie Stabenow pushes a funding initiative for more mental health coverage in our state.

A young Grosse Pointe Woods child makes a prehistoric discovery while stick hunting. How law enforcement decides what violent threats are credible when posted online.

A new book compiles nuanced Detroit data into 50 easily digestible maps. And we’ll get insight on this year’s historic mayoral election in Dearborn.

A new initiative for funding mental health care in Michigan



Debbie Stabenow is Michigan's senior senator in the U.S. Senate

6-year-old discovers rare mastodon tooth, donates to U-M museum



Julian Gagnon and Mary Gagnon are from Grosse Pointe Woods

Resources and specificity guide law enforcement response to violent online threats

Dave Ceci is the Dean of Public Services and Director of Law Enforcement Training at Oakland Community College

“Detroit in 50 Maps:” Geographer maps everything from food access to regional pet names



Alex B. Hill is a health geographer at Wayne State University

Long-standing Dearborn divisions bubble up during first open mayoral race in decades