Stateside: Pregnancy and vaccination; beyond Indigenous People’s Day; Pistons announcer John Mason

Today on Stateside, a reproductive immunologist discusses immunity in pregnant women and how it relates to COVID-19 and vaccinations. Then, this is the first year that Indigenous People's Day was celebrated as a federal holiday. But Michigan's Native American communities say they also want to see the government take real action on issues like treaty rights and the legacy of residential boarding schools. Plus, Detroit Pistons floor announcer and radio host John Mason reflects on his long career in the NBA as he enters his 20th year with the team.

New research shows COVID-19 vaccinations protect mother and baby



Dr. Gil Mor is the scientific director of the C.S. Mott Center for Human Growth and Development at Wayne State University.

Beyond a holiday: the issues Michigan’s Indigenous people want action on

Sierra Clark is an indigenous affairs reporter for the Traverse City Record Eagle.

is an indigenous affairs reporter for the Whitney Gravelle is president of the Bay Mills Indian Community.

Deeetroit Basketbaaall! Pistons PA announcer John Mason reflects on 20 years with the team

