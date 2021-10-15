Stateside: No mask mandate means more COVID outbreaks; debut fantasy novel; radio legend John Mason

As the number of COVID outbreaks in Michigan school districts continues to rise, we take a look at new data that shows the relationship between mask mandates and COVID spikes in schools.

Metro Detroit writer MJ Kuhn discusses her debut novel, Among Thieves, and how it pushes the boundaries of fantasy. Plus, an 83-year-old tractor and its 83-year-old owner make one last appearance in the upcoming Central Michigan University homecoming parade.

Detroit Pistons announcer John Mason is back, this time to reminisce on his beginnings as a morning radio host. And, Cheers’ Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen present a fall-appropriate apple gimlet.

For Michigan schools, no mask mandate means more outbreaks



Marisa Eisenberg is an associate professor in the University of Michigan's departments of epidemiology and complex systems.



is an associate professor in the University of Michigan's departments of epidemiology and complex systems. Kristen Jordan Shamus covers health for the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan fantasy author MJ Kuhn talks about mayhem and morality Among Thieves



MJ Kuhn is an author.

83-year-old tractor and owner to make last appearance in CMU homecoming parade



Brett Dahlberg is a reporter for WCMU.

Detroit radio legend John Mason on FM hosting in the golden age of hip hop



John Mason is the current floor announcer for the Detroit Pistons.

Cheers! Apple cider simple syrup and, did somebody say Knickerbocker Gin?

