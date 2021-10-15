© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: No mask mandate means more COVID outbreaks; debut fantasy novel; radio legend John Mason

Published October 15, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
teacher kneeling at desk, showing students papers
twinsterphoto
/
Adobe Stock
Some Michigan school districts have revoked their mask mandates, leading to higher transmission rates of COVID-19.

As the number of COVID outbreaks in Michigan school districts continues to rise, we take a look at new data that shows the relationship between mask mandates and COVID spikes in schools.

Metro Detroit writer MJ Kuhn discusses her debut novel, Among Thieves, and how it pushes the boundaries of fantasy. Plus, an 83-year-old tractor and its 83-year-old owner make one last appearance in the upcoming Central Michigan University homecoming parade.

Detroit Pistons announcer John Mason is back, this time to reminisce on his beginnings as a morning radio host. And, Cheers’ Lester Graham and Tammy Coxen present a fall-appropriate apple gimlet.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

For Michigan schools, no mask mandate means more outbreaks 

  • Marisa Eisenberg is an associate professor in the University of Michigan's departments of epidemiology and complex systems.
  • Kristen Jordan Shamus covers health for the Detroit Free Press.

Michigan fantasy author MJ Kuhn talks about mayhem and morality Among Thieves

  • MJ Kuhn is an author. 

83-year-old tractor and owner to make last appearance in CMU homecoming parade

  • Brett Dahlberg is a reporter for WCMU. 

Detroit radio legend John Mason on FM hosting in the golden age of hip hop

  • John Mason is the current floor announcer for the Detroit Pistons.

Cheers! Apple cider simple syrup and, did somebody say Knickerbocker Gin? 

  • Tammy Coxen and Lester Graham host Cheers! on Michigan Radio.

Tags

Statesideschool mask mandatemask mandateCOVID-19Literaturemichigan authorsdetroit pistons
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
