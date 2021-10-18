© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside: State police software mines personal data; award-winning Flint cidery; Father Coughlin’s legacy

Published October 18, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT
Flint City Hard Cider cans
Courtesy of Flint City Hard Cider
/
Flint City Hard Cider recently won a silver medal in the Great Lakes International Cider and Perry competition, which is one of the world’s largest cider contests.

Michigan State Police using software that scrapes social media, other websites for personal data  

  • Paul Egan is a reporter with the Detroit Free Press.

Salmon run in northern Michigan highlights differing views on snagging

  • Max Copeland is a reporting intern for Interlochen Public Radio. This piece originally aired on IPR’s Points North podcast.

From orchard to taproom: Flint City Hard Cider’s journey to top world rankings

  • Charlie Burt is a cider maker and the founder and co-owner of Flint City Hard Cider.

A new podcast on the racist radio trailblazer who inflamed a generation

  • Andrew Lapin is a journalist and the host of the new podcast Radioactive, which explores the rise and fall of notorious anti-Semite and talk radio pioneer Father Charles Coughlin.

