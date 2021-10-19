© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside: MI child care crisis and funding; first female forester; autumn recipes to fall for

Published October 19, 2021 at 4:25 PM EDT
No matter where you are in the state, finding affordable, quality child care is often a struggle. Will an infusion of federal cash and changes proposed by the state Legislature make a difference for families?

Today on Stateside, parents need child care, and child care centers need workers. What would it take to put more than a band-aid on the needs of families statewide? We'll pose that question to a reporter, a child care center owner, and a policy expert. Then, the story of a pioneering Michigan conservationist who became the nation's first female forester. And, food writer Alex Beggs warms up our recipe box with seasonal food to fall for.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

A child care crisis: what can Michigan do to fix a system that’s failing workers and families?

  • Dustin Walsh is a reporter for Crain's Detroit Business.
  • Nina Hodge is the owner of Above and Beyond Learning Child Care Center in Detroit.
  • Gilda Jacobs is president and CEO of the Michigan League for Public Policy and a former state lawmaker.

Trailblazing’ first female conservation officer shaped future for women in the DNR

  • Taylor Wizner is the health and tourism reporter for Interlochen Public Radio.
  • This story was produced for Interlochen Public Radio’s podcast Points North. You can subscribe to the show wherever you find podcasts.

Food writer Alex Beggs warms up your recipe box with seasonal food to fall for

  • Alex Beggs is a food writer with Bon Appétit.

