© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Redistricting maps; illustrator Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen; endangered species vs. development

Published October 21, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT
redistricting.jpg
The Michigan Citizens Redistricting Commission is holding public comment sessions following the release of its draft of proposed legislative districts.

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission recently hosted a public comment session at TCF Center, and many community members showed up to voice their concern about redistricting in primarily African-American communities. Critics argue the new maps split up minority voters.

Author and illustrator Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen discusses his book The Legend of Sleeping Bear, as well as the latest installment in his series of Michigan-themed picture books, Our Michigan! We Love the Seasons. 

Then, we take a look into how endangered species in Michigan are being affected by commercial real estate development.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

State Senator says mapping experts and redistricting commissioners are wrong to divide Detroit votes under proposed legislative districts

  • Sue Hammersmith is the executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.
  • State Senator Adam Hollier represents parts of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Highland Park, Hamtramck and Harper Woods. 

“The Legend of Sleeping Bear” illustrator on painting his way through Michigan

  • Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen is the author of Our Michigan! We Love the Seasons. 

“Not all habitat is created equal.” Balancing new development and protections for vulnerable species

  • Kirk Pinho is a reporter for Crain’s Detroit Business. 
  • Nick Schroeck is an environmental law expert and associate dean at the University of Detroit Mercy Law School.

Tags

StatesideMichigan Independent Citizens Redistricting CommissionredistrictingEnvironmentreal estateendangered speciesmichigan authors
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content