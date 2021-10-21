Stateside: Redistricting maps; illustrator Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen; endangered species vs. development

The Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission recently hosted a public comment session at TCF Center, and many community members showed up to voice their concern about redistricting in primarily African-American communities. Critics argue the new maps split up minority voters.

Author and illustrator Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen discusses his book The Legend of Sleeping Bear, as well as the latest installment in his series of Michigan-themed picture books, Our Michigan! We Love the Seasons.

Then, we take a look into how endangered species in Michigan are being affected by commercial real estate development.

State Senator says mapping experts and redistricting commissioners are wrong to divide Detroit votes under proposed legislative districts

is the executive director of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. State Senator Adam Hollier represents parts of Detroit and Grosse Pointe, Highland Park, Hamtramck and Harper Woods.

“The Legend of Sleeping Bear” illustrator on painting his way through Michigan

Gijsbert van Frankenhuyzen is the author of Our Michigan! We Love the Seasons.

“Not all habitat is created equal.” Balancing new development and protections for vulnerable species