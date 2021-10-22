Stateside: Benton Harbor’s lead problem; Sarah Ray’s legacy; U of M’s first Black football player

Today on Stateside, Benton Harbor residents have been warned not to drink their water because of lead contamination. We'll hear about how the situation there has both parallels and important differences to what happened in Flint. Then, how Sarah Elizabeth Ray, who has been called Detroit’s other Rosa Parks, made a difference in her city and beyond. Finally, we'll talk about how George Jewett made history as the first Black player for both the University of Michigan and Northwestern football teams.

Michigan has another water crisis, this time in Benton Harbor



Lindsey Smith is Michigan Radio’s morning news editor and a former investigative reporter.

She reported for the award-winning documentary about the Flint water crisis, Not Safe to Drink.

Abandoned home of lesser-known civil rights hero named one of US' "Most Endangered Historic Sites"



Des Cooper is a former attorney, Pulitzer Prize-nominated journalist and community activist.

Angela Wilson is a community advocate and deputy director of programs at Eastside Community Network in Detroit.

This segment originally aired on June 4, 2021.

George Jewett trophy game honors U of M, Northwestern’s first Black football player

