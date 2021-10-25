Stateside: MI business group opposes federal vaccine mandate; Detroit ballot proposals; Rep. Rabhi on auto no-fault flop

Today on Stateside, Michigan business groups don’t like President Biden’s plan to require workers get vaccinated - or regularly tested for COVID-19 - at businesses with more than 100 employees. Then, on Nov 2, Detroit voters will be deciding on three proposals, including the decriminalization of certain hallucinogens for therapeutic use. And, we’ll hear from Sparty himself on what it’s like being the MSU mascot.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Small Business Association of Michigan leader says federal vaccine mandates are slowing down economic recovery



Brian Calley is the President of the Small Business Association of Michigan. He's also a former Republican Lt. Governor.

Former Sparty shares mascot experience

Larry Lage is a longtime sports reporter for the Associated Press. He was a student at Michigan State in the early and mid-90s, which is when he was Sparty.

Northport community divided over proposed RV park



Taylor Wizner is a reporter at Interlochen Public Radio.



Reparations, hallucinogens, and petitions: three proposals on Detroit’s upcoming election ballot

Eric Lupher is President of Citizen’s Research Council. The group conducted a recent non-partisan analysis of the proposals in Detroit.

Why Rep. Rabhi and other state lawmakers said “no” to Michigan’s auto no-fault system overhaul

