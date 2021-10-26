Stateside: GOP, Whitmer report strong campaign contributions; scaling up farm to school food programs; Detroit’s first historian

Gov. Whitmer reported more than $3 million in campaign contributions. We'll talk about what new campaign finance reports tell us about dark money in Michigan in this regulatory moment. Then, farm to school programs bringing fresh locally-sourced produce to schools in Petoskey and other cities around the state. And, a conversation with Jamon Jordan, the first official historian for the City of Detroit.

Whitmer reports more than $3 million in campaign contributions



Simon D. Schuster is the director of the Michigan Campaign Finance Network. He covers money in Michigan politics.

Nurse who treated hospital's first COVID patient reflects on working through the pandemic



Dora Hoppes is a Michigan nurse working in a COVID-19 unit at Sparrow Hospital who took care of the first hospitalized COVID patient in Lansing.

WKAR's Michelle Jokisch Polo visited Hoppes during one of her shifts to find out how things are going nearly 2 years after the beginning of the pandemic.

This segment originally aired October 14. 2021.

How Petoskey spread farm-to-table Michigan foods across every student’s lunch tray



Beth Kavanaugh is the food service director at Public Schools of Petoskey.

Kavanaugh currently spends a whopping 92% of her budget at local farms.

Educator and tour guide Jamon Jordan is now the city historian of Detroit.

