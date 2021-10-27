Stateside: Child COVID vaccine rollout; Detroit’s farm to school meal program; Discovery of DNA’s double helix backstory

As the FDA panel approves COVID-19 vaccines designed for children age 5 -11, Michigan ramps up it's distribution plans. Detroit Community Schools are keeping student nutrition local with their farms to schools meal programs. And author and medical historian Dr. Howard Markel's latest book explores how a rarely credited female scientist's contribution to the discovery of DNA's double helix was used unethically.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Gov. Whitmer preps for COVID vaccines for kids



Reporter Robin Erb leads health coverage at Bridge Michigan

Come On-A My House: bigger and more abundant Halloween yard decor

Elizabeth Harlow is an assistant producer with Stateside

Grant Weber and his three-year-old son August are Ann Arborites who love Halloween



Farm-to-school in Detroit: students, teachers and community members connect to local agriculture



Matthew Hargis is Detroit public schools’ Farm-to-School program supervisor

Carl Williams is Detroit school's executive director of school nutrition

How a little known female scientist’s data was unethically used in the discovery of DNA’s double helix

