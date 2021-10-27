Stateside: Child COVID vaccine rollout; Detroit’s farm to school meal program; Discovery of DNA’s double helix backstory
As the FDA panel approves COVID-19 vaccines designed for children age 5 -11, Michigan ramps up it's distribution plans. Detroit Community Schools are keeping student nutrition local with their farms to schools meal programs. And author and medical historian Dr. Howard Markel's latest book explores how a rarely credited female scientist's contribution to the discovery of DNA's double helix was used unethically.
Gov. Whitmer preps for COVID vaccines for kids
- Reporter Robin Erb leads health coverage at Bridge Michigan
Come On-A My House: bigger and more abundant Halloween yard decor
- Elizabeth Harlow is an assistant producer with Stateside
- Grant Weber and his three-year-old son August are Ann Arborites who love Halloween
Farm-to-school in Detroit: students, teachers and community members connect to local agriculture
- Matthew Hargis is Detroit public schools’ Farm-to-School program supervisor
- Carl Williams is Detroit school's executive director of school nutrition
How a little known female scientist’s data was unethically used in the discovery of DNA’s double helix
- Dr. Howard Markel is an author and medical historian. His latest book is The Secret of Life: Rosalind Franklin, James Watson, Francis Crick, and the Discovery of DNA's Double Helix