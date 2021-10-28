Stateside: Redistricting behind closed doors; Día de los Muertos; reopening Michigan’s only Historically Black College

Today on Stateside, Michigan’s political boundaries are being redrawn without politicians in charge for the first time, and the commission in charge of this effort is taking heat for excluding the public from their meeting. Then, how Michiganders are honoring lost loved ones with ofrendas for Día de los Muertos. Also, the story behind one shoe designer’s quest to reopen Lewis College of Business, Michigan’s only Historically Black College.

Redistricting Commission takes heat for questionable closed-door meeting



Lauren Gibbons is a politics and policy reporter for MLive.

Michiganders honor lost loved ones for Día de los Muertos



Reyna Garcia is an artist, social activist and cultural ambassador based in Grand Rapids and originally from the Mexico City area.

This year, Garcia has been working with the Grand Rapids Public library to display altars honoring community members who have passed away, which can be viewed now through November 3.

Kim Koslowski is a reporter at The Detroit News . She recently wrote a story about connecting with her late mother’s Mexican heritage through ofrendas.

Sarah Nasser is a mental health counselor. Her family is from Lebanon, and while this practice is new for her, she found a lot of meaning in it.

The story behind one shoe designer’s quest to reopen Michigan’s only Historically Black College

