© 2021 MICHIGAN RADIO
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 91.3 Port Huron 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Blue and green background with white stateside logo
Stateside

Stateside: Michigan’s vaccine rollout plan for kids; Halloween houses; school staffing shortages

Published October 29, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT
A young boy with dark brown curly hair sits on the lap of a woman with dark brown curly hair as well. They are both wearing masks. From the right side of the photo, there are arms from a medical professional wearing gloves and administering a vaccine shot
Jacob Lund
/
Adobe Stock
The F.D.A. on Friday cleared the use of Pfizer-BioNTech’s coronavirus vaccine for children ages 5-11 under an emergency use authorization. What does that mean for Michigan kids?

Today on Stateside, Michigan's new chief medical executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian talked to us about the plan to roll out COVID vaccines for kids ages 5 to 11. Then, we spoke to the superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools about staffing shortages and other challenges during the ongoing pandemic. And, we celebrate the spooky season with Halloween enthusiasts, both real and imagined.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts today.]

Michigan's chief medical executive says pediatricians likely to play key role in 5-12 vax rollout

  • Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian is the chief medical executive for the state of Michigan.

Eastside Detroit homeowner on keeping the Halloween spirit year-round

  • Erin Allen is a Stateside producer.
  • Tina is a resident of Detroit's Indian Village neighborhood

Who’s a good boy? Not the Michigan Dogman.

  • Rachel Clark is an education specialist with the Michigan History Center.
  • This segment originally aired October 30, 2019.

School districts all over Michigan have staff shortages. Here’s how Ann Arbor’s dealing with it

  • Jeanice Swift is the superintendent of Ann Arbor Public Schools.

Cheers! American colonial revolutionaries "fortified" by a drink before taking a British fort

  • Lester Graham is a reporter with Michigan Radio.
  • Tammy Coxen is the founder of Tammy's Tastings.

Tags

Statesidechildhood vaccinationsHalloweenAnn Arbor Public SchoolsCheers!
Stay Connected
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 9 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Related Content